Shirley Ann Miller, age 81 of Allisonia passed away Wednesday, August 20, 2025 at Heritage Hall in Laurel Fork, Virginia. Born July 18, 1944 in Grayson County, she was the daughter of the late Ralph Homer Miller & Mary Lou Safewright Miller. She was also preceded in death by her brother French H. Miller; sister-in-law Oliva Miller; nieces Lillian Miller, Shirley Elizabeth Miller and nephew Ralph Miller.

Shirley will be missed by her

Nieces & Nephews – Doris Mattox – Allisonia, French Miller – Allisonia, Pearl (John) McNeely – Barren Springs, David (Sharon) Miller – Allisonia

Great Nieces & Nephews – Tony Miller, Steven Miller, Jeff Miller, Alex Miller, Jordon Miller, Christopher Miller, Joshua Miller, Alisha Miller, Shanice Graham, Autumn Miller & daughter, Mia

A host of Great Great nieces and nephews

Memorial services will be held Thursday, 5:00 p.m. at Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski.

The family will receive friends one hour before the service.

