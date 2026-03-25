Blacksburg, Virginia; March 25, 2026: Sign-up is open for the 13th annual online GiveLocalNRV Giving Day at givelocalnrv.org. Hosted by the Community Foundation of the New River Valley (CFNRV), this event harnesses the generosity of the New River Valley (NRV) community by raising funds and awareness for charitable organizations serving the NRV region. This year’s GiveLocalNRV Giving Day will be held from noon on Wednesday, June 24 to noon on Thursday, June 25, with the early giving period beginning on Monday, June 1. Each year, this online event drives thousands of donors to givelocalnrv.org, where they can support dozens of charitable organizations with a gift of $5 or more. Fueling the excitement of the event are dozens of incentive awards totaling $25,000+ that participants can win by meeting certain goals and through random chance drawings. These awards range from $250 – $1,500. These awards are funded by the CFNRV and generous sponsors, including the National Bank of Blacksburg and Cranwell Family Foundation. Organizations classified as 501(c)3 by the IRS or units of government (i.e. libraries, animal shelters, etc.) that serve the NRV in the counties of Floyd, Giles, Montgomery, Pulaski, and Wythe as well as the City of Radford, are eligible to participate in the giving day. More than 75 organizations have already signed up for this year’s event. These organizations work in a wide range of areas, including animal welfare, arts and culture, education, the environment, health, poverty, and much more. “The NRV’s charitable organizations work tirelessly every day to assist neighbors in need, protect animals and our environment, celebrate history and the arts, and so much more,” said Lindsey Gleason-Reed, CFNRV’s assistant director. “The GiveLocalNRV Giving Day uplifts their invaluable work while highlighting the power of what happens when many people come together to support their work.” Since 2014, this event has raised more than $5.15 million for nonprofits serving the NRV, including raising more than $750,000 in each of the last three years’ events. As an incentive for signing up early, all organizations that sign up by April 1 will be entered into a drawing to win one of three $250 prizes. The final deadline to sign up for the event is May 1 at givelocalnrv.org. Sponsorship packages are available to businesses interested in partnering on this event. If your business is interested, please reach out to Lindsey Gleason-Reed at 540-381-8999 or cfnrv@cfnrv.org.