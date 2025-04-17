Snowville’s Geist signs to play softball with Bluefield

On April 10th, the NRV Lady Rattlers softball organization celebrated a player signing on to play the sport at the next level.

Ella Geist from Snowville, Pulaski County, was blessed to be able to sign a Letter of Intent to play for Bluefield University.

When asked how she felt, she said, “If you’d told me four years ago that I would be here today, I would have told you that you were crazy.”

She had a signing ceremony at Ambulare Academy Homeschool Cooperative, a local homeschool co-op that meets in Christiansburg.

“I am very grateful for my family who has supported me this far and to all the coaches who have helped me become the player and person I am today.”