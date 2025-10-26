Sophia Faith “Sophie” Martin, age two months old, of Draper, Va. passed away Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025 at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va.

Born August 22, 2025, she was the daughter of Madison and Jenny Williams Martin of Draper.

Sophia will be missed by her

Big Brother John, Draper;

Grandparents, Mike and Linda Williams, Draper and Brian and Angela Martin, Draper;

Great-grandparents, Ruby Williams, Pulaski and Terresa Sizemore (Bob) of Bath County.

Aunts and Uncles, Sarah and Chris Hodge, Draper, Katherine and John Dalton, Draper, JT and April Martin, Christiansburg, Bryce and Lucinda Martin, Hawaii, and Carma Martin, Draper.

Special cousins, Claire, Charlie, Sam, Jimmy, Darcy, Evie, Genevieve, Obi and Michael.

And numerous Great Aunts and Uncles.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Charlie Barbettini officiating. Interment will follow at the Memorial Christian Church Cemetery, Draper.

The family will receive friends from 12 noon until service time Tuesday at the funeral home.

The family wishes to thank all of the many people and churches who have prayed for Sophia and the family.

Flowers are appreciated or in lieu of flowers donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Charlottesville, Inc. by mailing to: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Charlottesville, 9th St., SW Charlottesville, VA 22903

To sign Sophie’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling arrangements for the family.