Southwestern Virginia Health Region Announces New Maternal Health Website

ROANOKE, Va. — The Southwestern Health Region is pleased to announce a new Maternal Health website. The website provides essential resources and information for mothers, families, providers and organizations. The centralized hub combines maternal health resources from across state agencies and maternal health partners.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) created the comprehensive site in compliance with Executive Directive 11 (2025). The project is part of a statewide effort to improve maternal health.

“This enhanced website, informed by mothers, doctors, doulas, midwives and others in our community and around the Commonwealth who serve pregnant women, mothers and families, provides important information about the state of maternal health in Virginia,” said Cynthia Morrow, MD, MPH, the regional director for Southwestern Health Region. “We hope to empower our mothers and families with resources and information to assist them with healthy birth outcomes.”

The new Maternal Health website includes resources for:

Pregnant and Postpartum Women

Families and Partners

Healthcare Providers

Community Organizations

Preliminary numbers for 2024 show 15 maternal deaths in Virginia due to natural causes, a decrease since its peak in 2021. For 2019-2023, there were 26 maternal deaths and 62,022 live births among residents of Southwestern Health Region, resulting in a maternal mortality rate of 41.9 per 100,000 live births, compared to a state average of 34.5 during this time period.

However, some areas are more impacted by poor maternal health outcomes, such as rural and underserved communities. Maternal Mortality data rates for Black and Hispanic women are more than double than that of non-Hispanic White women. Statistics show unequal access to critical care and support before, during and after pregnancy have created poorer outcomes.

More than 80 percent of pregnancy related deaths are preventable. In Virginia, we have the expertise, resources and tools to support women as they navigate the experiences of pregnancy,” said Office of Family Health Services Director Vanessa Walker Harris, MD. “The VDH Maternal Health website can change families’ lives, by making information and help readily available.”

Some of the leading causes of pregnancy-related deaths involve cardiac conditions, mental health challenges and substance abuse. Many of the deaths are medically preventable. The Maternal Health website addresses some of the barriers and provides resources that support quality health care and wrap around supports for women.

For more information on maternal health resources, contact your local health department.