Spaghetti dinner set at Hilltop PH Church

You are invited to Hilltop Pentecostal Holiness Church, 4892 Veterans Hill Road on Saturday May 3rd from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm, for a spaghetti dinner with garlic bread, salad and desert for only $10.00 per plate.

Also a bake sale with whole cakes and pies.

If you don’t have time to dine in with us, we will make your plates to go. Just call 540-440-6304 or 540-250-3741 and you can drive up and we will have it ready to go.

We hope you join us for some great food and fellowship.