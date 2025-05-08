There will be a Special Spring Meeting at Grace Baptist Church beginning this Sunday, May 11 and continuing May 12 and 13.

Attendees will get a special blessing from Evangelist Caleb Lindsey.

Sunday’s Mother’s Day schedule includes morning worship at 11 a.m. and Sunday evening service at 6 p.m.

Services Monday, May 12 and Tuesday, May 13 each begin at 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s session includes Josh Blankenship and Sons.

Grace Baptist Church is located at 552 East Main Street, Dublin.

Call 540-392-4855 for more information.