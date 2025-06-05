Spring 2025 dean’s list recognizes academic excellence at Radford University

RADFORD — Radford University has released its dean’s list for spring 2025. Appearing on the dean’s list is the most prestigious academic recognition students can receive for their performance during a semester.

Students will be placed on the dean’s list if they meet four specific criteria. They must have 12 semester hours of coursework graded A-F; earn GPA’s of at least 3.4 for courses not graded on a pass-fail basis; obtain no grade lower than “C”; and receive no incomplete grades.

Kelsey Arnold of Hiwassee, VA

Angela Attard of Dublin, VA

Haleigh Brown of Draper, VA

Shaylen Buckner of Pulaski, VA

Ashleigh Gentle of Pulaski, VA

Hailey Graves of Pulaski, VA

Joshua Howard of Dublin, VA

Faith Sarver of Hiwassee, VA

Alexanne Turner of Pulaski, VA

Gabrielle Alley of Pulaski, VA

Ryan Bird of Dublin, VA

Sherri Blair of Draper, VA

Kayleigh Buckland of Parrott, VA

Victoria Cantrell of Pulaski, VA

Brenna Cooper of Dublin, VA

Destiney Duncan of Dublin, VA

Sara Hall of Dublin, VA

Tyler Hinkle of Dublin, VA

Alicia Noble of Pulaski, VA

Tasha Phillips of Hiwassee, VA

Maggie Remington of Pulaski, VA

Riahna Simms of Pulaski, VA

Faith Stuart of Pulaski, VA

Kylee Turman of Dublin, VA

Khalia Brown of Pulaski, VA

Allie Douville of Dublin, VA

Zachary Gallimore of Dublin, VA

Evan Harless of Dublin, VA

Abigail Hedge of Hiwassee, VA

Meghan Kelly of Pulaski, VA

Sarah Luckett of Hiwassee, VA

Maggie Manning of Pulaski, VA

Amelia Naegele of Pulaski, VA

Madeline Price of Pulaski, VA

Robyn Rinehart of Dublin, VA

Aspyn Saunders of Dublin, VA

Zain Shalaby of Pulaski, VA

Ericka Snell of Dublin, VA

Sophia Thrasher of Pulaski, VA

Cierra Trueheart of Pulaski, VA

Carter Safewright of Dublin, VA

Taylor Sutphin of Hiwassee, VA

Anna Dunford of Draper, VA

Cheyenne Lester of Pulaski, VA

Eli Moler of Dublin, VA

Cody Safewright of Dublin, VA

Seth Tuggle of Pulaski, VA

Amara Freeman of Pulaski, VA

Dylan Hurt of Draper, VA

Jeanette Reed of Pulaski, VA

Hope Richardson of Dublin, VA

Jason Gardner of Parrott, VA

Amanda Hardee of Dublin, VA

