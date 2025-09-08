Stanley Lee Cole, age 76 of Draper passed away Sunday, September 7, 2025 at the Galax Health & Rehabilitation Center. Born September 30, 1948 in Radford, he was the son of the late Franklin Lee Cole & Margaret Elizabeth O’Dell Cole. He was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law Chester Duncan.

Stanley lived a life dedicated to family, friends and being outdoors. Known for his strong work ethic, he spent the majority of his life working in mechanics, construction or outside with the horses. He is now with his parents and his Lord and Savior.

He was a veteran of the United States Army and then worked at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant for 30 years. Following his time at the Arsenal, he would go on to work with Fed Ex and Pulaski Transit

Stanley will be missed by his

Daughters – Kristi Cole (Chris) Wickline – Pilot, Lori Cole (Joseph) Graham – Floyd

Stepchildren – Kevin and Kim

Grandchildren – Adam, Aaron (Kelsey), Alexandra (Clint), Samantha (Dylan) and Daniel

Great Grandchildren – Gracie and Avaleigh

Brother – William “Billy” (Sandra) Cole – Richmond

Sister – Rosetta Duncan – Hiwassee

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Thursday, September 11, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski. Interment will follow at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Thursday at the Funeral Home.

To sign Stanley’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.