State Police encourage motorcycle safety this summer

RICHMOND – With motorcycle crash fatalities in 2025 basically matching the pace of 2024, Virginia State Police is encouraging all drivers (on bikes or not) to be more careful on the roads. May is Motorcycle Awareness Month, and warmer weather is likely to lead to more motorcycle use. Virginia State Police is also offering its “Ride 2 Save Lives” motorcycle self-assessment courses across the Commonwealth in hopes of making motorcycle interactions as safe as possible (You can get additional motorcycle safety tips from Senior Trooper Fernando Nunes on the attached video: Motorcycle Safety Tips ). RICHMOND – With motorcycle crash fatalities in 2025 basically matching the pace of 2024, Virginia State Police is encouraging all drivers (on bikes or not) to be more careful on the roads. May is Motorcycle Awareness Month, and warmer weather is likely to lead to more motorcycle use. Virginia State Police is also offering its “Ride 2 Save Lives” motorcycle self-assessment courses across the Commonwealth in hopes of making motorcycle interactions as safe as possible

According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, there have been 26 motorcycle fatalities so far (as of April 30th) in 2025, with 18 of them coming in March and April. There were 30 fatalities between January 1, 2024, and April 30, 2024, last year.*

“A motorcycle ride can absolutely be a fantastic experience,” said Virginia State Police Captain Richard Denney, who is the State Motorcycle Coordinator. “But it requires you to know your capabilities on the bike, and for other drivers to make sure they are aware of when motorcycles are around.”

The “Ride 2 Save Lives” self-assessment courses allow current riders the opportunity to learn and practice rider safety, how to handle hazards, special situations, interstate highways, curve negotiation and much more. The courses are conducted by Virginia State Police Motors Troopers in a safe and controlled environment.

virginiastatepolice.eventbrite.com . Space is limited and advanced registration is required. All participants must have a valid operator’s license with a Class ‘M’ endorsement, appropriate riding attire, and helmet and eye protection. Motorcycles must be street legal and helmets must be USDOT approved to participate in this program. To register and to find courses, you can visit. Space is limited and advanced registration is required. All participants must have a valid operator’s license with a Class ‘M’ endorsement, appropriate riding attire, and helmet and eye protection. Motorcycles must be street legal and helmets must be USDOT approved to participate in this program.

Courses are available through October at locations around the Commonwealth.

* https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/safety/crash-data