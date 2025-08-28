State Police hoping summer trend continues as Labor Day holiday approaches

RICHMOND – With preliminary data showing traffic fatalities significantly behind 2024’s pace, Virginia State Police is optimistic the trend will continue into the final summer holiday. So far this year, preliminary data shows there have been 474 fatalities on Virginia’s roadways, compared to 555 at this time in 2024. Over the Labor Day Holiday in 2024, 10 people lost their lives on a roadway in the Commonwealth.* RICHMOND – With preliminary data showing traffic fatalities significantly behind 2024’s pace, Virginia State Police is optimistic the trend will continue into the final summer holiday. So far this year, preliminary data shows there have been 474 fatalities on Virginia’s roadways, compared to 555 at this time in 2024. Over the Labor Day Holiday in 2024, 10 people lost their lives on a roadway in the Commonwealth.*

“Virginia State Police continue to be pleased that there are fewer fatalities on the roads this year. But, with school back in session and the end of the year approaching, we cannot let our guard down,” said Colonel Matthew D. Hanley, Superintendent of the Virginia State Police. “We need to continue practicing safe habits, such as obeying the speed limit, wearing your seat belt, driving sober, and avoiding distractions.”

As part of its efforts to increase safety and reduce traffic fatalities on Virginia’s highways during the Labor Day holiday, Virginia State Police will be joining law enforcement around the country for the Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E), a state-sponsored, national program intended to reduce crashes, fatalities, and injuries due to impaired driving, speeding, and failing to wear a seat belt. The Labor Day statistical counting period will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, August 29, 2025, and end at midnight on Monday, September 1, 2025. There will be increased visibility and staffing on August 29, 2025, and September 1, 2025, as both days are expected to be the heaviest travel days.

During the 2024 Labor Day statistical counting period, Virginia State Police troopers cited 3,078 drivers for speeding and 1,376 drivers for reckless driving. Seventy-seven people were charged with Driving under the Influence (one for Driving under the Influence – Drugs). There were 261 citations for violations of the hands-free law, and 463 seat belt violations. There were also 105 child restraint violations. In total, troopers worked 797 crashes.

Funds generated from summonses issued by Virginia State Police go directly to court fees and the state’s Literary Fund, which benefits public school construction, technology funding and teacher retirement.

*2024 Virginia Traffic Crash Facts, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles