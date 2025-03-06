State Police investigating fatal crash in Pulaski County

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday (March 3, 2025) at 10:45 p.m. on Route 114 in Pulaski County. Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday (March 3, 2025) at 10:45 p.m. on Route 114 in Pulaski County.

A 2013 Hyundai Elantra was driving northbound on Route 114, a quarter-mile north of Route 11, when it crossed the center line and struck a 2018 Volvo S60 head-on.

The driver of the Hyundai, Jose M. Alfaro, 30, of Fairlawn, Va., was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. Alfaro was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Volvo, Christian E. Downs, 21, of Christiansburg, Va., suffered minor injuries. Downs was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.