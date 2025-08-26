State Police investigating fatal single vehicle crash

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred Sunday (Aug. 24, 2025) at 1:29 a.m. on Route 58 in Carroll County. Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred Sunday (Aug. 24, 2025) at 1:29 a.m. on Route 58 in Carroll County.

A 2012 Toyota Venza was heading westbound on Route 58 near Shaners Way when the vehicle ran off of the right side of the road, struck a culvert and an embankment, and overturned multiple times.

The driver of the Toyota, George W. Houck, 46, of Bassett, Va., was ejected and died at the scene. Houck was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.