State Police probe homicide in Saltville

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Wytheville Field Office is in the early stages of investigating a homicide which took place last evening (Aug. 16, 2025) in the Town of Saltville in Smyth County.

At approximately 11p.m. last evening, Virginia State Police were notified by Saltville Police of a stabbing in the 100 block of Daydream Ridge Road.

There is currently one person in custody, and one female who died at the scene.

The suspect, Daniel Baptiste, 31, has been charged with murder and use of a weapon in the commission of a felony. Baptiste is being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.

The incident is being investigated as a possible domestic incident.