State Police seek public’s help in fatal hit and run in Dublin

State Police seek public’s help in fatal hit and run in DublinVirginia State Police is looking for the public’s help in solving a fatal hit and run that occurred Thursday (April 17, 2025) at approximately 8:29 p.m. in the 400 block of Broad Street in the town of Dublin in Pulaski County.
The victim, Amrik Singh, 46, a native of the county of India, was found laying in the southbound lanes of Broad Street (which is also Route 11). A bicycle was also located nearby.  Singh died at the scene.
The suspect vehicle may be a blue tractor trailer.
Anyone with information on this crash can contact the Virginia State Police Division Four Dispatch Office at 540-444-7788.