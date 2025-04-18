State Police seek public’s help in fatal hit and run in Dublin

Virginia State Police is looking for the public’s help in solving a fatal hit and run that occurred Thursday (April 17, 2025) at approximately 8:29 p.m. in the 400 block of Broad Street in the town of Dublin in Pulaski County. Virginia State Police is looking for the public’s help in solving a fatal hit and run that occurred Thursday (April 17, 2025) at approximately 8:29 p.m. in the 400 block of Broad Street in the town of Dublin in Pulaski County.

The victim, Amrik Singh, 46, a native of the county of India, was found laying in the southbound lanes of Broad Street (which is also Route 11). A bicycle was also located nearby. Singh died at the scene.

The suspect vehicle may be a blue tractor trailer.

Anyone with information on this crash can contact the Virginia State Police Division Four Dispatch Office at 540-444-7788.