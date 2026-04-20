Statement of U.S. Sen. Mark Warner and Lisa Collis

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) and Lisa Collis released the following statement:

“We are heartbroken beyond words by the passing of our beloved daughter, Madison, 36, after a decades-long battle with juvenile diabetes and other health issues. She filled our lives with love and laughter, and her absence leaves an immeasurable void.

“We are grateful for the loving support of friends and family during this difficult time and ask for privacy as we navigate this profound loss.”