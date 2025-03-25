Stella Mae Gray Buckner, 79, of Pulaski departed this life to her eternal resting place on March 23, 2025 with her family by her side. Born September 18, 1945 in Pulaski County, she was the daughter of the late Hubert and Ethel Gray. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Connie Buckner, sister; Mary Pearl Wroten and brothers; Malcolm Gray, Carl Gray, Russell Gray, William Gray and Kelby Gray Sr.; great grandson Leland Scott Cox.

She is survived by her sons; Mike (Angie) Buckner and Terry (Angel) Buckner grandchildren; Brandy (Derek) Elwart, Alexis Taylor, Shelby (Robert) Gilbo, Shianne Buckner and Seth Buckner; four great-grandchildren. Special nephew and wife Darrell and Carolyn Gray, special nieces Renee Ryan and Jean Hancock as well as many other nieces and nephews.

Stella found joy and purpose in her faith and, her life was a testament to her belief.

Funeral services will be held Thursday March 27th at 12:00 PM with visitation for family and friends at 11:00 am at Norris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.

Arrangements by Norris Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.