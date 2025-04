Pulaski First Church of the Brethren is having their 3rd Annual Strawberry Festival on Saturday, May 10th from 4-7. The church is located at 1749 Newbern Road one block behind the DMV. Plate Dinner is $5..00 for either a Hotdog plate or pancake plate. Will have all types of strawberry items sold. We will have food, baked items and crafts.