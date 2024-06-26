Strong thunderstorm warning in Pulaski County

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTHEASTERN PULASKI AND SOUTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF RADFORD THROUGH 230 PM EDT... At 205 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Dublin, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible. Locations impacted include... Radford... Dublin... Claytor Dam... Fairlawn... Graysontown... Childress... and Walton. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

