Successful clean up opens Claytor Lake for summer season

(Dublin, Virginia) – April 17, 2025, Following the devastation of Hurricane Helene in Fall 2024, extensive clean up efforts have restored Claytor Lake for the summer season.

“I’m very excited for people to get back in the water this summer,” said Laura Walters, chair of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors. “It’s safe, and we’re ready to rock and roll. We’re open for business.”

Subsurface debris removal in high-traffic areas around the lake wrapped up in January, leaving the water in pristine condition for locals and tourists to explore and enjoy as usual.

“I’m overjoyed,” said Dave Dobbyns, clean up supervisor for the Friends of Claytor Lake. “You can see the results. I was overjoyed because, after what I saw at the end of September, I thought, ‘We’ll never get this cleaned up; it’ll take us years.’”

In Virginia’s largest debris removal mission since 2003, FOCL, the United States Army Corps of Engineers, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency mobilized heavy equipment to remove an estimated 135 acres of debris from the water.

“Claytor Lake is open,” said Steve Rapp, executive director of FOCL. “We’re excited for folks to come out and support our businesses. Everyone’s itching to get back on the water.”

As the busy summer season approaches, Claytor Lake and its surrounding attractions are prepared to resume normal operations.

“Claytor Lake is the cornerstone of tourism in Pulaski County,” said Erika Tolbert, tourism director for Pulaski County. “Thanks to the hard work of FOCL, USACE, and FEMA, we look forward to welcoming folks for another summer full of family fun.”