Sue Anna Manning, age 65, of Pulaski, VA, departed this life on April 10, 2025.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Sherley and Anna Manning, maternal grandparents T.J. and Susie Brickey; her father, Joseph June Manning; her former husband, Joey Randall Brinkley; and her nephew, Thomas Seth Manning.

Sue is survived by her devoted son, Lucas Tanner Brinkley; her faithful and steadfast mother, Helen Brickey Manning; her treasured granddaughter, Skyy Ann Brinkley; and her precious great-granddaughter, Kimberly Moriah Brinkley-Thornton.

She also leaves behind her siblings, Barbara (Kenny) Dalton, Paul (Lisa) Manning, and Amy (John) Ferrara; her nieces, India Andrews, Maddy and Maggie Manning, Ava and Merry Ferrara; and her nephew, Mac Manning.

Sue will be remembered for her creative spirit, her fierce loyalty to those she loved, her unwavering devotion to her son, her deep pride in her granddaughter, and the joy and delight she found in her great-granddaughter. Her spirit and love will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

At this time, no public services are planned.

