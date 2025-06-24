Supervisors deny latest solar proposal

The Town of Pulaski passed a resolution in support of the Sportsplex and presented a framed copy of the document to the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors. From left: Jeremy Clark, Jeff Reeves, Chris Stafford, Laura Walters, Todd Day, Sunshine Cope, Dirk Compton and Mike Mooney. (William Paine/Patriot Publishing)

By WILLIAM PAINE

Patriot Publishing

At this month’s meeting of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors on Monday, supervisors rejected a request for a Special Use Permit that would have allowed for the construction of a solar project in the Black Hollow Road area of the county.

Representatives from One Energy Renewables requested a Special Use Permit be issued for the purpose of building a solar project on a parcel of farmland behind a residential area on Black Hollow Road. The solar cluster would occupy 31 acres of the 71-acre parcel, which is currently zoned agricultural.

Frederick and Stephany Hyduke own the property and were planning to lease the land to One Energy Renewables for the next 30 years.

Pulaski County Planning and Zoning Director Markie Saunders told supervisors that the solar project, dubbed Cicely Solar, complied with the county’s Comprehensive Plan and met five of the 10 principles of the county’s economic development guiding principles.

Saunders went on to say that there would be a 50-foot tree buffer around the entire property, which would effectively shield the site from adjacent property owners.

In an earlier meeting, the Planning Commission voted 5 – 2 to approve the Special Use Permit needed to build the solar project.

One Energy Project Manager Alyssa Miller told supervisors that the solar array would produce five megawatts of electricity, which is enough to power 1,200 homes of average size annually. Miller said that One Energy Renewables sometimes allows sheep to graze in their solar clusters, as a way to keep the vegetation in check and the parcel could return to agricultural use after the solar project was dismantled.

Additionally, Miller stated that One Solar Renewables was willing to make a one-time donation of $75,000 to Pulaski County, if the Special Use permit was approved.

Rich Kirkland of Raleigh-based Kirkland Appraisers told supervisors that, according to multiple surveys done by assessors from across the country, a solar project located adjacent to a residential property has no effect on the re-sale value of the property.

Supervisor Dirk Compton asked if Kirkland had ever written a report stating that building a solar project was a ‘bad idea.’

“I’ve never written a report that says that,” replied Kirkland.

“Have you visited the site?” Compton asked.

“This site? Kirkland asked. “No sir, I have not.”

“That was one of the problems I had last time … he hadn’t even visited the site, but he was in here testifying,” said Compton.

Kirkland explained that he had researched data online for his information.

Black Hollow Heights resident Marvin Melvin was the first of many to speak at the Public Hearing portion of the meeting. Melvin, whose property abuts the proposed solar cluster, said it would have a “devastating effect on the community.”

“Based on Century 21 and Mabry’s, local realtors say our property values will decrease by 20 to 30 percent,” said Melvin. “I don’t know where they’re getting their information, but I’m getting my information from our county real estate agents.”

Another neighbor, Jim Atway, said a study done by Virginia Tech also concluded that property values drop when solar farms are built adjacent to residences.

George Stevenson, a geologist who lives on Black Hollow Road, mentioned the possibility of sinkholes forming in and around the solar project.

“It destroys my viewshed,” said Frank Drummond, owner of the Rockwood Manor, which also borders the property. Drummond explained that 10 acres of his property, which would be suitable to build several houses, overlooks the proposed solar array.

“Then you’re going to be looking at the solar panels no matter how many trees you plant,” said Drummond. “My question is, would you want that in your backyard and to be looking at that every day?”

Several others who live in the neighborhood including Susie Melvin, Gary Day, Elmer Mottesheard, Jake Tabor, Darrell Bird and Brian Bays also expressed their opposition to the project. Bird, Bays and Drummond also mentioned the fact that when the Bell farm was sold in 2003, a 30-year restriction limiting the property to agricultural use was put in place. This restriction remained unresolved at the time the Special Use Permit was requested.

“How does that work?” Asked Drummond.

Robinson Tract resident Cecil King was the only homeowner who spoke in favor of the solar project. King was intrigued by the possibility of sheep being brought in to graze between solar panels.

When the time came to make a motion to allow a Special Use Permit, members of the board momentarily sat in silence before Cloyd District Supervisor Chris Stafford said, “I will make a motion so that we can bring this forward to a vote.”

In what was a surprise to many, Stafford, Jeff Reeves, Compton and Mike Mooney all voted against issuing the Special Use Permit with only Laura Walters voting in favor.

“I do believe in property rights … we need more electricity here in the county,” said Walters. “I think it’s good for Pulaski County.”

“I too believe in property rights,” said Compton. “Earlier we approved about 2,500 acres of solar panels and we’ve yet to see the first one. I’d like to see us ease into this and I’d like to see what we’re getting into before we get too far over the edge. So, I’m voting against it.”

A second public hearing to rezone land owned by Jeff and Ann Reeves from Low Density to Agricultural followed. The supervisors approved of the zonikng change with Supervisor Reeves abstaining.

Pulaski Town Manager Todd Day read a resolution expressing support for the Sportsplex, which is expected to open this time next year. Day, along with Pulaski Town Council members Jeremy Clark and Sunshine Cope then formally presented their resolution to the board.

Supervisors praised the Pulaski Parks and Recreation Department in recognition of July 2025 being officially designated Parks and Recreation Month.

Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution to adopt the New River Valley Mitigation Plan 2025 update. Adoption of the plan makes Pulaski County eligible for mitigation funding from FEMA.

The last One Bag Challenge drawing for 2025 occurred at Monday’s meeting.

“We put together a campaign to ask everyone in the county to go out and pick up at least one bag of trash, and 339 people responded,” said Walters. “We had one person pick up almost 200 bags.”

According to Walters, since March of this year, a total of 1,601 bags of trash and 277 tires were picked up.

This month’s $100 gift certificate drawing winners include Sue Huff, the Dublin Moose Lodge, and the New River Conservancy.

“I thank everyone who participated,” said Walters. “The county is much better for it. It looks much better, and we’d like to keep it this way. So please don’t litter.”