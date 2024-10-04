Supervisors to hold special called meeting to discuss extending personal property tax deadline

Please be advised that the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors will hold a Special Called Meeting pursuant to the Code of Virginia § 58.1-3916 regarding “dates for filing return of local taxes.”

In light of the effects of Hurricane Helene on numerous homeowners and businesses, as well as the local emergency declaration, the Board will consider extending the current personal property tax deadline of October 15, 2024.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, at 6 p.m. in the Board Room of the County Administration Building, located at 143 Third Street N.W., in the town of Pulaski, Virginia.