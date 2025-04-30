Susan Elaine Miller, age 74 of Narrows passed away Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at the Highland Ridge Health Center in Dublin, Virginia. Born January 7, 1951 in Pikeville, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Walter Goff & Dorothy Hall Riddle. She was also preceded in death by her husband Kevin Miller, brothers Billy William Goff, Troy Riddle and Michael Riddle.

Susan is survived by her

Daughters – Vickie Leigh (Patrick) Griggs – Narrows, Melissa Dawn Miller & Larry Smith – Shawsville, Bridget Ann Miller & Bernie Epperly – Pulaski

Grandchildren – Kesha (Justin) Wills, Jeremiah (Casey) Griggs, Jacob Miller, Hannah Epperly, Memphis Epperly

5 Great Grandchildren

Brother – Ricky Riddle

Very Special Sister-in-law – Charlene Smith

Many nieces and nephews

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

To sign Susan’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements for the family.