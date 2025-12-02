Sept. 28, 1954 – Nov. 19, 2025

Susan Sasser Divers, age 71, of Emporia, Virginia, residing in Pulaski, Virginia, passed away after a courageous battle with aggressive breast cancer. She was the daughter of the late Ray Sasser and Vivian Sasser.

Susan was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother whose strength, kindness, love, and creativity touched everyone she knew. She is survived by her loving husband, David Divers; her daughters, Mironda Robinson (Steve) and Tiffany Maitland (Jim); her cherished granddaughters Avery and Rylee Maitland who brought her endless joy; her sister, Lucinda Deans; and brother, Ray “Randy” Sasser Jr.

Susan’s life was defined by her deep love for Christ, church, family and crafting. She will be remembered for her warmth, laughter, and various talented handmade gifts of love she left behind.

A funeral service was held in her hometown, Emporia, Virginia, on November 29th. A celebration of life will be held at Trinity Baptist Church, Pulaski, Virginia, on Saturday, December 13th, at 1pm.