SW Va. Veterans Cemetery to hold wreath laying ceremonies Saturday, Dec. 13

(Richmond) – The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) and community partners will hold holiday wreath laying events on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at Virginia’s three state veteran cemeteries: the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia, the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, and the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk.

December 13, 2025 is National Wreaths Across America Day, a day dedicated to honoring those who serve, remembering the fallen, and teaching the value of freedom to the next generation.

At the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, the annual wreath laying ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. in partnership with the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery Volunteers and other community partners. Parking is available at the Dublin municipal lot adjacent to the cemetery with shuttle bus service to the cemetery beginning at 11:30 a.m. There is also a new staircase constructed for easy walking access from the park. Accessible parking will be available at the cemetery on a first-come first-served basis. Additional information is available here. The cemetery is located at 5550 Bagging Plant Road, Dublin, VA 24084.

At the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia, the annual wreath laying ceremony is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. in partnership with the Virginia Veterans Cemetery Wreath Committee, other community partners, and Wreaths Across America. Some parking is available at the cemetery and as many vehicles will be accommodated onsite as possible. Attendees are strongly encouraged to carpool and to arrive no later than 11 a.m. Additional information is available here. The cemetery is located at 10300 Pridesville Road, Amelia Court House, VA 23002.

At the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk , the annual wreath laying ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. in partnership with the Horton Wreath Society and other community partners. Parking is available at Kings Fork High School (351 Kings Fork Road, Suffolk, VA 23434) with shuttle bus service to the cemetery beginning at 7 a.m. There is no

parking at the cemetery unless authorized in advance. Additional information is available here.

The cemetery is located at 5310 Milners Road, Suffolk, VA 23434.

There will be a special program with speakers and patriotic music at each event. At the conclusion of the programs, volunteers will place a wreath on each gravesite.

“It is an honor to recognize over 21,000 veterans laid to rest at the Commonwealth’s three state cemeteries this holiday season at our annual wreath laying ceremonies,” said DVS Commissioner Chuck Zingler. “Year after year, we are so grateful for the thousands of volunteers and donors throughout the Commonwealth that make this special observance a success through their generosity.”

The holiday wreaths will remain in place through early January. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov or contact the offices of any of the three cemeteries at 855-4VA-VETS (855-482-8387).

