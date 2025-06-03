March 1, 1945 – May 30, 2025

Sylvia Dalton Goff, age 82, of Dublin and formally from Barren Springs, passed away Friday, May 30, 2025, at Heritage Hall in Blacksburg. Sylvia was the daughter of Leslie and Goldie Dalton. She and her husband Arthur Gene Goff lived most of their lives in Dublin, Virginia. She was a retired employee of Volvo Truck Plant for several years. She was a member of the local 2069 United Auto Workers Union and was elected as the first chairperson of the Women’s Committee, secretary of the retiree’s union and a good friend to all her co-workers. Sylvia was a loyal church member of Highland Park Community Church for 40+ years. Sylvia and Gene had no children but gave their love and were loved by many family members. She will be greatly missed.

Surviving are her brother, Harley Leon Dalton; sister-in-law, Anita Diane Dalton; many nieces and nephews; and loyal Volvo friends of many years, Ben Eaves and Stella Hayes.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 28th at Highland Park Community Church, Wright Ave. Dublin, Va. with Pastor Phil Madison officiating. Cremated remains will be buried with her loving husband Gene Goff at the Riggins family Cemetery in Barren Springs, Virginia following the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, please give to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.

The Dalton/Goff family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, VA www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.