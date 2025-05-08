Sylvia Dean Ratcliffe, 82, of Radford, was called home on April 30th, 2025, to be with the Lord. She lived a life rooted in faith, devoted to Christ, and guided by the teachings of the Holy Bible. She was a member of the West Radford Church of God, former Nail technician for 17 years and graduate of Radford High School (1960).

Sylvia joins her parents (Clemmie Walker Ratcliffe and Beulah Hodge Ratcliffe) and sister (Connie Sue McCraw) in Heaven. She is survived by her children, Wallace Henry Flinchum Jr. (Lynn) and Pamela Dean Flinchum, sisters Alice Marie Blazier and Barbara Ann Parrish (Alan), Grandchild Brittney Faye Tilson and three great-grandchildren (Layla, Weston, Harper), Grandchild Ashlyn (David) Montgomery, and nephews James Walker Strickland, John Edward Miles II and Mark Anthony McCraw and several other nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Sylvia was a woman of unwavering belief, whose love for the Lord shone through every aspect of her life. She found joy in prayer, strength in scripture, and peace in the promises of eternal life. She shared faith through kindness, compassion, and unyielding trust in God’s plan. As a mom, she raised Wally and Pam in the ways of the Lord, teaching them to love, to serve, and to trust in Him always.

We should remind ourselves that while this is the end of Sylvia’s physical life on Earth, it is the beginning of an eternal and beautiful journey for her. Sylvia now rests in the arms of the Savior, free from pain and sorrow, rejoicing in the presence of the Almighty.

2 Timothy 4:7

-“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”

The family would like to thank the numerous staff that cared for Sylvia in her medical journey; University of Virginia Medical Center, Carilion Clinic, and Carilion Hospice. These were amazing healing hands that provided the skills and experience, love, and compassion for over 30 years.

Services will be conducted on Saturday, May 17th, 11:30, at Mullins Funeral Home. Family will be receiving friends and guests from 10-11:30. Pastor Danny Newman will be officiating her service. There will be a Celebration of Life following the service at West Radford Church of God in the fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the American Cancer Society, Pulmonary Hypertension Association or plant a memorial tree for future generations.

The Ratcliffe family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home and Crematory in Radford, VA.