Sylvia Inez Tolbert Collins, age 89 ½ peacefully left this earth November 7, 2025. She was a proud graduate of Dublin High School. She married and spent 33 years in Michigan, where she was active in church and enjoyed the job at Sears & Roebuck and acquired many lifelong friends. Her desire was to go home. After retirement Inez & Elliot, her husband returned to Pulaski, Virginia.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents Gordon & Irene Tolbert and her husband Elliot “JR” Collins.

Left to cherish her memory is Inez’s only sibling Shirley Tolbert and only child Linda Collins.

Thank you to ALL who entered the doors of her home or sat on the front porch with her, Sandy Smith, her beautiful neighbors, Brenda, Sally, Jimmy and the entire ACG Hospice group, Sarah Sommers, the entire Family Worship Center for ongoing prayers, calls, cards and support.

Inez no longer has to struggle to pack up and go home. She is now home!

For the past 2 ½ years Inez’s life was abundantly blessed by her two caregivers who never missed a day and loved her – Pam Baldwin and Marie Babb!

