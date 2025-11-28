Tech drops contest to VCU 86-68 in third place game of Battle 4 Atlantis

Hokies head home to prep for ACC/SEC Challenge next week

Hokiesports.com

NASSAU, THE BAHAMAS – In the third place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis, the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team came up short against in-state foe VCU, falling 86-68 Friday afternoon. The Hokies will head home 6-2 on the young season ahead of a matchup at South Carolina next week in the SEC/ACC Challenge.

Terrence Hill Jr. paced the Rams with 21 points on a day he made all five of his 3-point field goal attempts. Three other Rams, Jadrian Tracey (13), Barry Evans (17) and Lazar Djokovic (11) were also in double figures in the game.

Down 15-25, the Hokies recorded a 12-0 run to take the lead for the first time in the game. In that span, Jaden Schutt hit two threes and it was capped off by a dunk from Amani Hansberry.

After the Hokies’ run, the Rams answered with one of their own to regain the lead at 35-27. It was a 10-point game at the half.

Schutt had 13 points in the first half to keep the Hokies afloat.

In the second frame, the Rams would try to extend the lead, but Tech would not go away as a steal and score by Izaiah Pasha cut the lead to 68-62 at the under-eight media timeout, the closest that the Hokies would come to tying the game up.

Schutt was joined in double figures by Hansberry and Tyler Johnson who each scored 16 points.

UP NEXT

The Hokies will travel to Columbia, South Carolina on Tuesday, December 2 for a contest against the Gamecocks as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network with Anish Shroff and Chris Spatola on the call.