During the early morning of April 11, 2025, Teresa Gale Davidson received her healing as her Heavenly Father called her to her eternal home in heaven. Teresa was a loving mother, Mimi, great Mimi, sister, aunt, cousin and friend to all who knew her. She attended Legacy church (Pastor Brett McCleary) in Wytheville VA where she often worked in the nursery caring for children with her friend Diane. Teresa also had a special little girl in her life, named Bella, who loved to come spend weekends and sometimes longer with her. Teresa was spunky, had a huge heart, and was always willing to help others any way she could. Sometimes that meant making her yummy banana pudding for special events and family get togethers. To know her was to love her. God had done a work in her life years ago as it says in 2 Corinthians 5:17 “Therefore if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: David Davidson: siblings; William Perry “Butch” Wheeler, Jr., Douglas “Pete” Ray Wheeler, Deborah Lynn Wheeler, Dennis Wayne Wheeler, Terry Lee Wheeler, and Jerry Lee Wheeler.

She is survived by a sister: Belinda Jean Hubble: children; William Dean “Billy” Wheeler, Calvin Shook, and Justin Sage: grandchildren; Dakota Blake Wheeler, Brooklyn Mandy Mae Wheeler, 2 grandchildren by Calvin Shook, 3 grandchildren by Justin Sage: great-grandchild; Paisley Grace Wheeler.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, April 17, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at Seagle Funeral Home with Pastor Brett McCleary and Pastor Don Scott officiating. Interment will be at 2:00 p.m. at West End Cemetery in Wytheville. The family will receive friends on Thursday at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Pallbearers will be Dakota Wheeler, Billy Wheeler, Kevin Wheeler, Justin Jones, Terry Hubble, and Larry White.

Food and Fellowship to follow after the graveside service at Legacy Church Fellowship hall 2150 West Ridge Road, Wytheville, VA.

Special thanks to Dakota and Miranda Wheeler, for honoring her last wishes and moving her into their home during her last months. Miranda took care of her around the clock right up to the end, on top of being a wife and mommy to a 1 year old. The hospice nurses bragged numerous times on what a wonderful job she did, and we are so thankful for her!

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski. 540-980-1700