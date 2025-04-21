Terry Gail Hodge Proffitt, 55, of Pulaski, VA, passed away peacefully with family with her on Monday, April 14, 2025.

Terry was originally from Barren Springs, VA. She was preceded in death by her parents, William (Joe)and Frieda Hodge; her daughter, Tiffany Roseberry; brothers, William Jeffrey Hodge and Roger Hodge; and her sister, Melissa Worrell (Missy)

She is lovingly remembered by her children: Shane (Savanna) Roseberry of Pulaski, William (Jessica) Roseberry of Pulaski, and Samantha (Mario) Kreiser of Pulaski. She is also survived by her sisters, Dreama (Steve) Johnston of Barren Springs and Jenny (Mike) Oliver of Atkins; her brother, Russell “Dale” (Rose) Hodge of Rural Retreat; nine cherished grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

To sign her online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.