This Week in NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Next Race: Viva Mexico 250

The Place: Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

Track Length: 2.42 Mile Asphalt Paved Road Course

The Date: Sunday, June 15

The Time: 3 p.m. ET

The Purse: $12,561,250

TV: Amazon Prime, 2 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 242 miles (100 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 20),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 45), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 100)

 

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Next Race: The Chilango 150

The Place: Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

Track Length: 2.42 Mile Asphalt Paved Road Course

The Date: Saturday, June 14

The Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

The Purse: $2,151,939

TV: CW, 4 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 157.3 miles (65 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 20),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 40), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 65)

 

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Next Race: MillerTech Battery 200

The Place: Pocono Raceway

Track Length: 2.5 Mile Asphalt Paved Tri-oval

The Date: Friday, June 20

The Time: 5 p.m. ET

The Purse: $782,900

TV: FS1, 5 p.m. ET

Radio: NRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 200 miles (80 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 20),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 40), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 80)