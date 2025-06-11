This Week in NASCAR
NASCAR Cup Series
Next Race: Viva Mexico 250
The Place: Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
Track Length: 2.42 Mile Asphalt Paved Road Course
The Date: Sunday, June 15
The Time: 3 p.m. ET
The Purse: $12,561,250
TV: Amazon Prime, 2 p.m. ET
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Distance: 242 miles (100 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 20),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 45), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 100)
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Next Race: The Chilango 150
The Place: Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
Track Length: 2.42 Mile Asphalt Paved Road Course
The Date: Saturday, June 14
The Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
The Purse: $2,151,939
TV: CW, 4 p.m. ET
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Distance: 157.3 miles (65 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 20),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 40), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 65)
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series
Next Race: MillerTech Battery 200
The Place: Pocono Raceway
Track Length: 2.5 Mile Asphalt Paved Tri-oval
The Date: Friday, June 20
The Time: 5 p.m. ET
The Purse: $782,900
TV: FS1, 5 p.m. ET
Radio: NRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Distance: 200 miles (80 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 20),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 40), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 80)