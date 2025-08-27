This Week in NASCAR

NASCAR logo e1749661314199NASCAR Cup Series

Next Race: Cook Out Southern 500

The Place: Darlington Raceway

Track Length: 1.366 Mile Asphalt Oval

The Date: Sunday, August 31

The Time: 6 p.m. ET

The Purse: $10,447,135

TV: USA, 5:30 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 501.32 miles (367 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 115),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 230), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 367)

 

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Next Race: Pacific Office Automation 147

The Place: Portland International Raceway

Track Length: 1.967 Mile Asphalt Road Course

The Date: Saturday, August 30

The Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

The Purse: $1,651,939

TV: CW, 7 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 147.75 miles (75 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 25),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 50), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 75)

 

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Next Race: Sober or Slammer 200

The Place: Darlington Raceway

Track Length: 1.366 Mile Asphalt Oval

The Date: Saturday, August 30

The Time: 12 p.m. ET

The Purse: $782,900

TV: FS1, 12 p.m. ET

Radio: NRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 200.8 miles (147 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 45),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 147)

 