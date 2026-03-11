This Week in NASCAR
NASCAR Cup Series
Next Race: Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
The Place: Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Track Length: 1.5 Mile Asphalt Oval
The Date: Sunday, March 15
The Time: 4 p.m. ET
The Purse: $11,233,037
TV: FS1, 2:30 p.m. ET
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Distance: 400.5 miles (267 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 80),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 165), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 267)
NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series
Next Race: The LiUNA
The Place: Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Track Length: 1.5 Mile Asphalt Oval
The Date: Saturday, March 14
The Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
The Purse: $1,653,590
TV: CW, 5 p.m. ET
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Distance: 300 miles (200 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 45),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 200)
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series
Next Race: Buckle Up South Carolina 200
The Place: Darlington Raceway
Track Length: 1.366 Mile Asphalt Oval
The Date: Friday, March 20
The Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
The Purse: $839,700
TV: FS1, 7:30 p.m. ET
Radio: NRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Distance: 200.8 miles (147 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 45),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 147)