This Week in NASCAR

NASCAR Cup SeriesNASCAR Cup Series

Next Race: Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube

The Place: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Track Length: 1.5 Mile Asphalt Oval

The Date: Sunday, March 15

The Time: 4 p.m. ET

The Purse: $11,233,037

TV: FS1, 2:30 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 400.5 miles (267 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 80),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 165), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 267)

 

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

Next Race: The LiUNA

The Place: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Track Length: 1.5 Mile Asphalt Oval

The Date: Saturday, March 14

The Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

The Purse: $1,653,590

TV: CW, 5 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 300 miles (200 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 45),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 200)

 

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Next Race: Buckle Up South Carolina 200

The Place: Darlington Raceway

Track Length: 1.366 Mile Asphalt Oval

The Date: Friday, March 20

The Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

The Purse: $839,700

TV: FS1, 7:30 p.m. ET

Radio: NRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 200.8 miles (147 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 45),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 147)