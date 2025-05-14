This Week in NASCAR

This Week in NASCARNASCAR Cup Series

Next Race: NASCAR All-Star Race

The Place: North Wilkesboro Speedway

Track Length: 0.625 Mile Asphalt Oval

The Date: Sunday, May 18

The Time: 8 p.m. ET

The Purse: $2,421,400

TV: FS1, 5 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 156.25 miles (250 Laps)

Competition Break: At or around Lap 100

 

NASCAR Cup Series

Next Race: NASCAR All-Star Open

The Place: North Wilkesboro Speedway

Track Length: 0.625 Mile Asphalt Oval

The Date: Sunday, May 18

The Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

The Purse: $581,100

TV: FS1, 5 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 62.5 miles (100 Laps)

Competition Break: At or around Lap 50

 

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Next Race: BetMGM 300

The Place: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Track Length: 1.5 Mile Asphalt Oval

The Date: Saturday, May 24

The Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

The Purse: $1,651,939

TV: CW, 4 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 300 miles (200 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 45),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 200)

 

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Next Race: Window World 250

The Place: North Wilkesboro Speedway

Track Length: 0.625 Mile Asphalt Oval

The Date: Saturday, May 17

The Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

The Purse: $782,900

TV: FS1, 1:30 p.m. ET

Radio: NRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 156.25 miles (250 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 70),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 140), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 250)