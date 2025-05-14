This Week in NASCAR
NASCAR Cup Series
Next Race: NASCAR All-Star Race
The Place: North Wilkesboro Speedway
Track Length: 0.625 Mile Asphalt Oval
The Date: Sunday, May 18
The Time: 8 p.m. ET
The Purse: $2,421,400
TV: FS1, 5 p.m. ET
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Distance: 156.25 miles (250 Laps)
Competition Break: At or around Lap 100
NASCAR Cup Series
Next Race: NASCAR All-Star Open
The Place: North Wilkesboro Speedway
Track Length: 0.625 Mile Asphalt Oval
The Date: Sunday, May 18
The Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
The Purse: $581,100
TV: FS1, 5 p.m. ET
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Distance: 62.5 miles (100 Laps)
Competition Break: At or around Lap 50
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Next Race: BetMGM 300
The Place: Charlotte Motor Speedway
Track Length: 1.5 Mile Asphalt Oval
The Date: Saturday, May 24
The Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
The Purse: $1,651,939
TV: CW, 4 p.m. ET
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Distance: 300 miles (200 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 45),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 200)
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series
Next Race: Window World 250
The Place: North Wilkesboro Speedway
Track Length: 0.625 Mile Asphalt Oval
The Date: Saturday, May 17
The Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
The Purse: $782,900
TV: FS1, 1:30 p.m. ET
Radio: NRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Distance: 156.25 miles (250 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 70),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 140), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 250)