This Week’s Pulaski County Pulse

Notes:

The Dublin Hugh School Class of 1971 will be holding a 55th Reunion on Saturday, August 29th, 2026, at the Dublin Alumni Shelter at Randolph Park in Dublin, Virginia. There will be a catered luncheon. We are in the process of trying to find and contact everyone who was in the class during any of our years in high school. Please call or text Gary W. Hughes at 540-239-2935 or email the committee at dhsreunion71@gmail.com for further information. We anticipate a great turnout and look forward to seeing everyone.

DAR

The Pulaski County Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution meet every first Monday at Wilderness Road Regional Museum in Newbern, Va. at 1 p.m. For more information contact Chapter Regent Suzanne Bledsoe at 276-733-9761. For aid with genealogical research for Revolutionary War ancestors, contact Elinor W. Farmer at 540-239-1601.

DHS Breakfast

The Dublin High School breakfast for DHS alumni and friends meets every first Wednesday at the Dublin Lions Club. Breakfast begins at 8:30 a.m. and the meeting starts at 9 a.m. Come enjoy good food, visiting and reminiscing about school days at DHS. For more information, contact Tom Spraker at 540-577-0772.

May 23

Fish Fry Fundraiser

Fish Fry Fundraiser supporting JD Grubb’s football camps this summer. Saturday, May 23 at 11 a.m. until sold out! First Baptist Church, 220 Magazine Street, Pulaski. Meal plate $16 with fish, baked beans and slaw. Extra fish – $3. Come out and support JD as he prepares for football camps this summer.

HELP DESK

On Saturday, May 23rd, from 9:00 a.m. to 12 noon, the Mountain Empire Master Gardeners will hold a Help Desk at the Bland Farmers Market, 591 Main St., Bland, VA, across from the County Courthouse. The Help Desk will be answering questions and providing information on vegetable gardening, raised-bed gardening, and planting in buckets for those who do not have land for a traditional garden. All are welcome!

May 23

Raffle Fundraiser

New Haven Ministries is holding a Youth Group Raffle Fundraiser to support the church’s youth group on Saturday, May 23 at 3 p.m. Win one of these great prizes: a three-night stay at the Cottages at Pine Run or a Tanaka TCH22EAP2 hedge trimmer.

May 25

Dublin Town Office Schedule

Dublin Town Offices will be closed Monday, May 25th for the Memorial Day Holiday.

May 30

ROCKFORD COMMUNITY CHURCH

LOCATED AT 6867 VISCOE ROAD

FAIRLAWN VA 24141

HOT DOG DINNER/GOSPEL BLUEGRASS CONCERT

MAY 30, 2026

DINNER AT 5:00 P.M. DONATIONS

FREE CONCERT BY THE WHOSOEVER BLUEGRASS BAND

June 5

USED-BOOK SALE

On Friday, June 5th, from 9 to 5, and on Saturday, June 6th, from 10 – 2, in the little red bookshop behind the Wythe County Public Library, 300 E. Monroe St., Wytheville, the well-attended book sales are continuing. All are welcome! Come and browse and take home some good reads!

June 7

First Anniversary

First Missionary Baptist Church-New River invites you to join us on Sunday June 7, 2026 @ the 11 am service, Pastor Montie E. Brown’s First Anniversary. The minister for the service is Minister Dollie Adams-First Baptist of Fincastle. All are welcome to attend. We are located at 7318 Manns Drive, Fairlawn, VA 24141. Pastor – Rev. Montie E. Brown, Sr.

June 8

PLANT-BASED COOKING CLASS

Monday, June 8th, at 6:30 pm, at the Wytheville SDA Church, 1600 Chapman Rd, Wytheville. Come learn ways to prevent, reverse, and/or improve pre-diabetes and type II diabetes one bite at a time in a simple, delicious way. This month food samples will focus on “MEXICAN CUISINE“. We will be learning about “GREEN-LIGHT FOODS”. This is a FREE event. Any questions, contact Joya Cleveland at 276-617-2875.

June 14

Klopman Mills Reunion

Attention all former employees of Klopman Mills Plant – a division of Burlington Industries in Newbern, Va. We are planning our annual reunion for June 14 at the train station in Pulaski. Bring two covered dishes. Drinks will be provided. Eat at 1 p.m., doors open at 10 a.m.

June 17

Vacation Bible School

Countown begins … Mission Follow Jesus – Vacation Bible School, June 17, 18 and 19 at New Haven Ministries, 4576 Miller Lane, Pulaski. 5 – 8 p.m. and Saturday, June 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Meal provided. Email newhavenva@gmail.com to register.

June 19

BECOME A MASTER GARDENER

If you would like to become a Master Gardener, new classes will be starting in September, 2026, and running until April, 2027. If you would like more details, please contact David Danner, Coordinator of the Mountain Empire Master Gardener Association via phone at 276-223-7773 or via email @ drdanner24360@gmail.com. Please contact him asap. THE DEADLINE FOR SUBMITTING AN APPLICATION IS JUNE 19TH.

July 4

Patriotic Decorations

Robinson Tract Community Residents can decorate patriotically and participate in a community contest this summer to show patriotic pride and commemorate the country’s 250th Anniversary. The contest will be judged on July 4, 2026. Prizes will be awarded for 1st place ($100), 2nd place ($50), 3rd place ($25). For more information, call Cecil King, 540-239-4720.

On going:

Monday Services

Evangelists Jodie and Rosanna Whittaker – Monday night services at 7 p.m. at the Quality Inn in Dublin Conference Room.

540-674-1100 – You’re invited to attend powerful spirit-filled services.

Ballroom Dancing

Ballroom Dance every first Saturday of the month at the Carroll County Virginia Senior Center @ 7pm. Find us on Facebook @ Ballroom Dance in Hillsville.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Pulaski Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at the following times and location; Mondays 7 p.m. (closed meeting); Wednesdays 12 p.m.(open meeting); Thursdays 7 p.m. (open meeting) at First United Methodist Church. 132 3rd St. NW, Pulaski. Parking and entrance in lot behind main church. Street parking also. Contact number 540-440-0066.

Pulaski Al-Anon Family Group

Pulaski Al-Anon Family Group (a support group for friends and families of alcoholics) will meet every Monday night at 7 p.m. at first United Methodist Church. 132 3rd St. NW, Pulaski. Parking and entrance in lot behind main church. Street parking also. Contact number 540-818-0621

Lifestyles Changes

If you are currently trying to lose weight, we may have what you need. Contact Bill Brewer at 540-813-1987.

Heritage Cares Food still distributing food

Heritage Cares Food Pantry at Heritage Church is still distributing food on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The church is located a half-mile past the New River Valley Airport on Route 100 North of Dublin.