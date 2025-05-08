This Week’s Yard Sales

Multi-Family GARAGE SALE: Friday, May 16th and Saturday, May 17th, 8 am-5 pm at 4624 Shelburne Rd. Radford (Snowville). Household items, home and seasonal decor, tools, toolbox, knives, fishing gear, furniture, exercise equipment, electronics, mens-womens-boys-girls clothing and accessories, linens, DVD’s, games, toys, books, tricycle, small girls bicycle, child’s ride on battery operated JDeere Gator, knick knacks, and much, much more ! Three-Family Yard Sale: Friday and Saturday, May 16 and 17 from 8 a.m. until ??? at 229 Zeigler Avenue, Dublin below Dublin Elementary School. Lamp sets, jewelry, clothing, pictures, rugs, shoes, Hokie items and much more. Community Yard Sale: Friday, May 30 and Saturday, May 31, from 8 a.m. to ?? both days. Pulaski Village Apartments on Memorial Drive, Pulaski. Multi-Family Yard Sale: Friday and Saturday, May 9 and 10 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5981 Castle Avenue, Dublin. Home décor, clothing, shoes and much more. Heron’s Landing & River Course Neighborhoods. Join us for a neighborhood-wide yard sale on Saturday, May 17th from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Accessible from both Heron’s Landing Drive and River Course Drive. Church Yard Sale and Food Sale. Barren Springs Holiness Church at 818 Gardner Rd, Barren Springs Thursday – Saturday, May 8th, 9th and 10th. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday. 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday. Will have for sale, cheeseburger, hot dogs, macaroni and potato salads, drinks and desserts. For more info call Pauline Snow at 540 980-7514.