This Week’s Yard Sales
Porch Sale: May 16 and 17 at 5408 Empire Street, Pulaski. Small items on porch, large items inside. Items for sale include: corner curio ($125), large painted glass curio ($125), Curio filled with crystal and other glass ($150 empty or $300 full), two china cabinets – one filled with milk glass ($300), empty ($150), one filled with cookie jars ($300) or empty ($150), curio with 2 1/2-foot wooden car on top, 100 model cars of the old days ($800), mirrored hall tree ($100), pitcher and bowl wash stand ($125), large wall mirror ($40), brass bed (needs polishing) ($150), old sewing machine ($25), red cookie jars ($20), NASCAR cookie jars (Earnhardt, Johnson, Gordon) ($40 each), two Mccoy cookie jars ($50 each), 62 pairs salt and pepper shakers ($100), four antique oil lamps ($10 each), 10 Earnhardt model tractor trailers ($10 each), grandfather clock – chain driven ($150) and lots of flower vases.
Community Yard Sale: Bradley Ridge Apartments, off Hatcher Road, Dublin. May 16 (Friday only) 7am-?
Church Yard and Hot Dog Sale: June 6 and 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Warriors For Christ II, 600 Skyline Circle, Pulaski.
|Multi-Family GARAGE SALE: Friday, May 16th and Saturday, May 17th, 8 am-5 pm at 4624 Shelburne Rd. Radford (Snowville). Household items, home and seasonal decor, tools, toolbox, knives, fishing gear, furniture, exercise equipment, electronics, mens-womens-boys-girls clothing and accessories, linens, DVD’s, games, toys, books, tricycle, small girls bicycle, child’s ride on battery operated JDeere Gator, knick knacks, and much, much more !
Three-Family Yard Sale: Friday and Saturday, May 16 and 17 from 8 a.m. until ??? at 229 Zeigler Avenue, Dublin below Dublin Elementary School. Lamp sets, jewelry, clothing, pictures, rugs, shoes, Hokie items and much more.
Community Yard Sale: Friday, May 30 and Saturday, May 31, from 8 a.m. to ?? both days. Pulaski Village Apartments on Memorial Drive, Pulaski.
Multi-Family Yard Sale: Friday and Saturday, May 9 and 10 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5981 Castle Avenue, Dublin. Home décor, clothing, shoes and much more.
Heron’s Landing & River Course Neighborhoods. Join us for a neighborhood-wide yard sale on Saturday, May 17th from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Accessible from both Heron’s Landing Drive and River Course Drive.
Church Yard Sale and Food Sale. Barren Springs Holiness Church at 818 Gardner Rd, Barren Springs Thursday – Saturday, May 8th, 9th and 10th. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday. 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday. Will have for sale, cheeseburger, hot dogs, macaroni and potato salads, drinks and desserts. For more info call Pauline Snow at 540 980-7514.
Robinson Tract Community Wide yard
Sale. Multiple Family Participating. First
Stop has a map of participating houses.
May 16 & 17. Large variety.