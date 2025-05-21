This Week’s Yard Sales

Yard sales in Newbern Heights subdivision – 4621 Old Stage Road and also 4625 Old Tavern Road in Pulaski on Friday May 30 and Saturday May 31. Hours 8:00am till 3:30pm each day. Lots of items to shop.

Yard sale at 1721 Monte Vista Drive in Pulaski from 7 am to 3 pm on May 23rd and 24th.

Huge Multi Family Yard Sale in Shiloh, May 30-31. Tools, Toys, Clothes, Household items. Lots of good stuff, come see what we have. 3049 Lowmans Ferry Road, Pulaski.

Yard Sale, May 30 and 31 at 6013 Vest Dr. Dublin. Tools, household goods, women’s clothes, miscellaneous items. 8 a.m. until ?

Neighborhood yard sale on Grandview Drive in Radford beginning at 8 AM, Saturday, June 24, 2025.

Multi-Family Yard Sale

Friday and Saturday

May 23rd and 24th

7 am – 2 pm

5569 Riggs Street Dublin Va, 24084

Hundreds of items including, clothing, furniture, fishing equipment, tools, toys, children’s clothes, collectibles, shoes, games, books, children’s books, movies, bikes, etc. Everything is reasonably priced. Contact 540-250-2610 for more information.

Big Yard Sale: Friday and Saturday, May 23 and 24 at 2958 Barrett Ridge Road from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.. Stop on your weay to Hillsville! Some horse tack, Tucker Trail Saddle and more.

Community Yard Sale: Saturday, June 7 at Stoneridge Subdivision, Dublin.

Multi-Family Yard Sale

Friday and Saturday

May 23rd and 24th

7 am – 2 pm

5569 Riggs Street Dublin Va, 24084

Hundreds of items including, clothing, furniture, fishing equipment, tools, toys, children’s clothes, collectibles, shoes, games, books, children’s books, movies, bikes, etc. Everything is reasonably priced. Contact 540-250-2610 for more information.

Multi-family Yard Sale in Shiloh, May 30 and 31. Tools, household items, clothes, toys and much more. 3049 Lowmans Ferry Road Pulaski.

Yard Sale: May 23-24 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weather permitting. 5080 Charles Drive, Dublin. Household items, mirrors, coffee pots, open curio cabinets, PA system, beauty salon items and more.

Community Yard Sale: Friday, May 30 and Saturday, May 31, from 8 a.m. to ?? both days. Pulaski Village Apartments on Memorial Drive, Pulaski.

Multi-family Yard Sale in Shiloh, May 30 and 31. Tools, household items, clothes, toys and much more. 3049 Lowmans Ferry Road Pulaski.