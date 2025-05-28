This Week’s Yard Sales

Yard Sale: Friday and Saturday, May 30 and 31 at 230 N. Washington Avenue, Pulaski from 8 a.m. to ???

Yard Sale: June 6 and 7 at 4414 April Lane, Dublin from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

GARAGE SALE: Saturday, June 14th, 8a -3p, 5635 Pine Grove Dr., Dublin. New and slightly used decor, sporty things and lots of women’s clothes sized X1 to 3X.

RIVER OF LIFE ANNUAL MINI FLEA MARKET + YARD SALE & BAKE SALE

Friday, June 6 – Saturday, June 7 Rain or Shine

Lots of Vendors & Great Food (featuring our amazing hot dogs & BBQ)

Beginning @ 8am Corner of Route 100 & Black Hollow Rd (near Dublin Fairgrounds)

Estate sale. June 6th and 7th. 9am to 3 pm

Cash only

7209 Gate 10 Rd. Fairlawn Va

Furniture,antique furniture,antique glassware,golf pictures lots of odd and ends

Yard sales in Newbern Heights subdivision – 4621 Old Stage Road and also 4625 Old Tavern Road in Pulaski on Friday May 30 and Saturday May 31. Hours 8:00am till 3:30pm each day. Lots of items to shop.

Huge Multi Family Yard Sale in Shiloh, May 30-31. Tools, Toys, Clothes, Household items. Lots of good stuff, come see what we have. 3049 Lowmans Ferry Road, Pulaski.

Yard Sale, May 30 and 31 at 6013 Vest Dr. Dublin. Tools, household goods, women’s clothes, miscellaneous items. 8 a.m. until ?

Neighborhood yard sale on Grandview Drive in Radford beginning at 8 AM, Saturday, June 24, 2025.

Community Yard Sale: Saturday, June 7 at Stoneridge Subdivision, Dublin.

Multi-family Yard Sale in Shiloh, May 30 and 31. Tools, household items, clothes, toys and much more. 3049 Lowmans Ferry Road Pulaski.

Community Yard Sale: Friday, May 30 and Saturday, May 31, from 8 a.m. to ?? both days. Pulaski Village Apartments on Memorial Drive, Pulaski.

Multi-family Yard Sale in Shiloh, May 30 and 31. Tools, household items, clothes, toys and much more. 3049 Lowmans Ferry Road Pulaski.