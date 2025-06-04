This Week’s Yard Sales

Yard Sale: Friday, June 6 and Saturday, June 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 220 Maple Street, Pulaski.

Yard Sale: Friday, June 6 at 5980 Collier Street, Dublin (across from the NRV Fairgrounds). Follow signs.

Yard Sale: Friday and Saturday, June 6 and 7 at 230 N. Washington Avenue, Pulaski from 8 a.m. to ??? Cancel if rain.

Town Center Storage located at 101 Town Center Drive will be hosting a facility wide yard sale on Saturday, June 7 beginning at 8 am until 2 pm. Sale is inside warehouse and will be held rain or shine.



Estate sale: Friday and Saturday, June 6 and 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Gate 10 Road, off Belspring Road, Fairlawn. Look for balloons on mailbox and at end of road. Follow signs. Items include furniture, antiques, clothing, costume jewelry, vintage pinball machine, household items and more.

Multiple Houses Yard Sale

Friday and Saturday June 6th and 7th

6226, 6233, and 6242 Stone Ridge Dr., Dublin

Morgan’s Chapel Church Yard Sale

Saturday, June 7th (8am to 2pm)

There will also be a bake sale which will include hotdogs with homemade chili.

6540 New River Rd, Radford (Behind old C & L Campers)

RAIN OR SHINE

Church Yard Sale: Friday and Saturday, June 6 and 7 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First Church of God in Dublin, 6330 Courtney Lane, Dublin. Rain or shine. Everything from A to Z, plus hot dogs, drinks, homemade candy and more.

Yard Sale: June 6 and 7 at 5157 Cypress Avenue, Dublin. 10-inch radial saw, new framing air nailer, 25-gal. ATV sprayer, chain saw, household items, children’s books, toys, games, puzzles and more.

GARAGE SALE: Saturday, June 14th, 8a -3p, 5635 Pine Grove Dr., Dublin. New and slightly used decor, sporty things and lots of women’s clothes sized X1 to 3X.

Yard Sale: Friday, June 6th and Saturday, June 7th at 4414 April Ln., Dublin. Girls clothes and shoes, women’s and men’s clothes, girl’s baby clothes and furniture, purses, children’s toys and books, and household items.

RIVER OF LIFE ANNUAL MINI FLEA MARKET + YARD SALE & BAKE SALE

Friday, June 6 – Saturday, June 7 Rain or Shine

Lots of Vendors & Great Food (featuring our amazing hot dogs & BBQ)

Beginning @ 8am Corner of Route 100 & Black Hollow Rd (near Dublin Fairgrounds)

Estate sale. June 6th and 7th. 9am to 3 pm

Cash only

7209 Gate 10 Rd. Fairlawn Va

Furniture,antique furniture,antique glassware,golf pictures lots of odd and ends

Neighborhood yard sale on Grandview Drive in Radford beginning at 8 AM, Saturday, June 24, 2025.

Community Yard Sale: Saturday, June 7 at Stone Ridge Subdivision, Dublin.