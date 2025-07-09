This Week’s Yard Sales

Yard Sale: Thursday and Friday, July 10 and 11 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 307 East Main Street, Pulaski at the corner of East Main and Duncan at the back of the building. Clothes, furniture, shoes, household items, bedding, etc. Cancel if rain.

Multi-Family Yard Sale: 516 Burgis Ave., Pulaski. 8am-2pm. Kids toys, Clothes (Girls, Women’s Men’s), Shoes, household items, and much more.

Yard Sale Saturday July 12th. 1516 Newbern Road. Glassware, clothes, Bluegrass Dvds, Gospel Dvds, books, and much more.

Huge multi (5) family yard sale on Saturday, July 12th on Willowbrook Lane, Hiwassee, VA from 8 AM to 1 PM.

Yard sale at 901 Oakhurst Ave. for Saturday, July 12 starting at 7:30 am till 2 pm? 3 families involved.

ROCKFORD COMMUNITY CHURCH. (LOCATED AT 6867 VISCOE ROAD,

ANNUAL YARD SALE, AUGUST 8 & 9, 2025 STARTING AT 7:00 A.M.

HOT DOG LUNCHEON EACH DAY; BAKED GOODS; CLOTHING FOR EVERYONE; HOUSEHOLD ITEMS; TOYS; BOOKS FOR EVERYONE; SHOES FOR EVERYONE; PURSES; BICYCLES; FURNITURE; SMALL APPLIANCES; MANY DIFFERENT CRAFT ITEMS, TOO MANY ITEMS TO LIST.

Multi Family Yard sale at Shiloh Christian Church Pulaski County: July 12 at 8:00-? with household items. Women and Men’s clothes. Children’s clothes. Yard items. Three Brothers BBQ will be set up for fundraiser for Bella Ward, 11-year-old little girl battling cancer.

Living Estate Sale: July 11, 12 and 13. 323 Carriage Hill Drive, Pulaski. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.