This Week’s Yard Sales

ESTATE SALES

LIVING ESTATE SALE – There will be a large Living Estate Sale (rain or shine) on Friday, August 22 and Saturday, August 23 from 7:30-4:00 at 5119 Alum Spring Rd. in Pulaski. Some items to be included are tools, collectibles, holiday items, glassware, furniture, decorative items, jewelry, toys, many vintage items, clothes, household items, dolls, lamps, electronics, books, an assortment of paintings (many framed oils), a restored 1947 Ford Coupe, and vintage items from the Maple Lodge in Pulaski. We will also have FREE tables that will be added to throughout each day. In addition, many items will be reduced daily. Will accept CASH or VENMO.

YARD SALES

Yard Sale: Oakhurst Avenue on Saturday, August 23rd starting at 8:30 am.

Yard Sale: 948 4th Street N.E., Pulaski on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 22 and 23 from 8 a.m. until ??? (Located behind Advance Auto and McDonald’s).

Garage Sale: Friday, Aug. 29 and Saturday, Aug. 30. Lots of ladies clothing, shoes and handbags. Sewing machines, vacuum cleaners, domestics and lots more. 3934 Craig Loop off Route 99.

Carport Sale: 302 Chestnut Street, Pulaski on Aug. 23 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Fishing rods and reels, garden tools, camping gear and more.

Yard Sale: 124 6th Street, Dublin, Aug. 29-30, 9 a.m. to ???

Yard Sale: 113 6th Street, Dublin, Aug. 29-30 from 9 a.m. to ???