This Week’s Yard Sales

Yard Sale: Friday and Saturday, Aug. 29 and 30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 6445 Ruebush Road, Dublin.

Yard Sale: Friday and Saturday, Aug. 29 and 30 from 8 a.m. to ?? 5177 Godbey Court, Dublin (across from PCHS Dobson Stadium). Tons of clothes, new light fixtures, home school supplies and much, much more.

Yard Sale: Trinity United Methodist Church, 528 5th Street, Pulaski; Sept. 12 and 13, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Kids picnic table, stove, women’s, men’s and kids’ clothes.

Two-Family Yard Sale: Sept. 5 and 6 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 821 Fifth Street, Radford. Lots of stuff. Something for everyone.

Garage Sale, 5470 Crosswinds Lane, Pulaski, VA Friday, August 29 9:00AM to 2:00 PM 2 Circle Y Show Saddles, Baby Items ,Free Diapers, Household items, Cowboy boots, Hats, Lge. Troxel Riding Helmet, Lots of Tach Items, Much more, Christmas Houses and other items, Lots of Jewelry, kids toys, Lots of $1.00 items.

Yard sale this Friday and Saturday, Aug. 29 and 30. 7 -16th Street N.W. Pulaski. Your one-stop shop. Plenty of fuller figure women’s clothing, men’s clothing, baby/children’s clothing, toys, household items, and lots more. Starting time Friday & Saturday 7:30 AM until

Pulaski Village Yard Sale: Friday, Sept. 12 from 8 a.m. until ?; Saturday, Sept. 13 from 8 a.m. until ?? Low prices.

Garage Sale: Friday, Aug. 29 and Saturday, Aug. 30. Lots of ladies clothing, shoes and handbags. Sewing machines, vacuum cleaners, domestics and lots more. 3934 Craig Loop off Route 99.

Yard Sale: 124 6th Street, Dublin, Aug. 29-30, 9 a.m. to ???

Yard Sale: 113 6th Street, Dublin, Aug. 29-30 from 9 a.m. to ???