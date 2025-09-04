This Week’s Yard Sales

Yard Sale: Friday and Saturday, Sept. 5 and 6 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bluegrass Apartments in Pulaski.

Friday Sept.12th, 8-6 and Saturday Sept. 13, 8-2 Yard Sale at Pulaski First Church of the Brethren. We are located at 1749 Newbern Road, one block behind the DMV. Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner will be sold each day, along with baked goods, crafts and lots of yard sales goodies. We are raising funds for both community and church projects.

Yard Sale: Saturday, Sept. 20 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.4951 Ebb Hall Road, Dublin. Women’s clothes, XL to 2X, shoes size 8, boys clothes 5T and up, household items and all seasons décor.

LARGE YARD SALE– Where: 5105 Sunset Drive, Dublin, Virginia

When: September 5 and 6, 8am-2pm

Rain or Shine

Something for Everyone!

We’re cleaning out and it all must go!

Huge variety of items including:

Tools, Large Filing Cabinets, Collectibles & Novelties, Household & Décor, Telescope, Kitchen items…and much more!

Great deals, wide selection – don’t miss out!

End of year yard sale: Pulaski Village Friday and Saturday, Sept. 12 and 13 from 8 a.m. until ? Lots of holiday decorations and lots more.

Yard Sale: Trinity United Methodist Church, 528 5th Street, Pulaski; Sept. 12 and 13, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Kids picnic table, stove, women’s, men’s and kids’ clothes.

Two-Family Yard Sale: Sept. 5 and 6 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 821 Fifth Street, Radford. Lots of stuff. Something for everyone.

Pulaski Village Yard Sale: Friday, Sept. 12 from 8 a.m. until ?; Saturday, Sept. 13 from 8 a.m. until ?? Low prices.

Yard sale, 220 Maple Street, Pulaski, Sat 6th & Sun 7th, 8:00 – 3:00 – tools, furniture, clothes, games, books, candles, and lots more.