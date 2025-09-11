This Week’s Yard Sales

5098 Thornspring Rd., Pulaski. Household items, decor, books, clothes, NordicTrack Elliptical, new privacy Partition for Pontoon, hammock and lots more. Good deals.

Two-Family Yard Sale: Friday and Saturday, Sept. 12 and 13, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., 821 Fifth Street Radford (West Radford). Lots of good stuff.

Foot of Cloyds Mountain Yard Sale: Friday, Saturday and Sunday, September 12, 13, and 14th. Unique items including 60 drawer card catalog, Pulaski Furniture oak roll top desk, mahogany king size headboard with carved birds, antique Carroll County school desks, potato plow, garden tiller, wood and so much more. 6809 Cleburne Boulevard (Route 100), Dublin

Multi Family Yard Sale at 719 Prospect Ave Pulaski on Saturday September 13th from 8- Until. Women’s clothes and shoes of all sizes, mens clothes and shoes, jewelry, home decor, porch furniture and so much more! Many name brand items from The Loft, Zaya, Kut from the Cloth, Michael Kors etc!

Yard sale Friday Sept 12 from 8 am til 5 pm and Saturday Sept 13 from 8 am til 2 pm at 4126 Holbert Ave, Draper

Huge yard sale at 328 Roseberry Street, Dublin, Friday (9/12) and Saturday, (9/13). Household items, clothes, shoes, accessories, some furniture, rugs; lots of good stuff! Something for everyone!

Holler Girl Yard Sale, Friday, Sept 19th and Saturday, Sept 20th from 8 am to 12 pm at 5051 Black Hollow Rd., Dublin. Rain or shine!!

Multi-family yardsale, Saturday, September 13, 8:00 to ? 7661 Brandon Rd, Fairlawn. Clothes galore (kids and adults), toys, household items, bedding, Pokemon and lots more ..

Friday, September 12th and Saturday 13th. Starts at 8:00 a.m.

4966 Cougar Trail Rd. Dublin, follow the signs!

Like new Jenn Air electric stove top.

Excellent Floor Air Condition

Philips Stereo with subwoofer, 5 speakers and owner’s manual.

Two sets of Christmas dishes, never been used.

Several picture frames.

Clothes for men, women and children.

Crocks, old jars, tools old and new.

Games

Something for everyone!!

Yard Sale: 5262 Alexander Road in the Jackson Hewitt parking lot on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 12 and 13 from 8 a.m. to ??

Friday Sept.12th, 8-6 and Saturday Sept. 13, 8-2 Yard Sale at Pulaski First Church of the Brethren. We are located at 1749 Newbern Road, one block behind the DMV. Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner will be sold each day, along with baked goods, crafts and lots of yard sales goodies. We are raising funds for both community and church projects.

Yard Sale: Saturday, Sept. 20 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.4951 Ebb Hall Road, Dublin. Women’s clothes, XL to 2X, shoes size 8, boys clothes 5T and up, household items and all seasons décor.