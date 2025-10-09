This Week’s Yard Sales

Yard Sale: Bluegrass Apartments, 230 Washington Avenue, Pulaski. 9 a.m. to ?? on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 10 and 11.

Yard Sale: Trinity United Methodist Church, Oct. 16-17, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Morgan’s Chapel Church Yard Sale & Annual Apple Butter Day

Saturday, October 11th (8am to 2pm)

There will also be a bake sale which will include hotdogs with homemade chili. Apple butter will also be for sale.

6540 New River Rd, Radford (Behind old C & L Campers)

RAIN OR SHINE

Large Two-Family Yard Sale 630 2nd Street SW,

Friday, October 10th and Sat. 11th, 8 am until 3 pm

Lots of men’s, women, teen clothing, knives, outdoor gear, housewares , Funko Pops, DVDs, some toys and collectibles and much more!

NEIGHBORHOOD YARD SALE – Saturday, October 11, 2025. 8 AM until 3 PM. Furniture, collectibles and odds and ends of all sorts. Location – Riverhills Townhomes across from old Riverlawn Elementary School in Fairlawn.

