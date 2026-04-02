This Week’s Yard Sales

Multi-family yard sale: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Friday, April 3 and Saturday, April 4 on Worrell Road in Draper. Tons of items! Books, clothes, home décor and more.

Thornspring United Methodist Church will be holding our Spring Yard Sale, Friday and Saturday, April 10th and 11th from 8am til 2pm, rain or shine.

Large Inside Yard Sale: Family Worship Center, 955 Memorial Drive, Pulaski, VA 24301 Church Wide Yard Sale Saturday April 11, 2026, from 8:00 AM until 3:00 PM

Yard Sale: Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 3, 4 and 5, 8 a.m. until, 220 Maple Street, Pulaski. Everything must go. Furniture, books, glassware, tools, pool table, various and sundry items.