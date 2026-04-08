This Week’s Yard Sales

Yard and Food Sale: May 7-8-9 at Barren Springs Holiness Church, 818 Gardner Road. Hot dogs, hamburgers, macaroni salad, potato salad and desserts.

The Robinson Tract Community is having a Community Wide Yard Sale in our community on April 17th and April 18th from 8 a..m. to 3 p.m. each day with multiple residents participating. Anyone needing more information can call 540-239-4720.

Yard Sale: 5810 Alum Spring Road, Pulaski. April 10 and 11.

Large yard sale on Friday, April 10th, and Saturday, April 11th, on Oakhurst Avenue in Pulaski. Begins at 8 am. No early sales. Various items from several families.

Thornspring United Methodist Church will be holding our Spring Yard Sale, Friday and Saturday, April 10th and 11th from 8am til 2pm, rain or shine.

Large Inside Yard Sale: Family Worship Center, 955 Memorial Drive, Pulaski, VA 24301

Church Wide Yard Sale Saturday, April 11, 2026, from 8:00 AM until 3:00 PM