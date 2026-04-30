This Week’s Yard Sales

Yard Sale: Saturday, May 9 from 8 a.m. to ??? – 6th Street, Dublin. Clothing ($2 plastic shopping bag), kitchen and household items, small furniture.

Multi family yardsale Saturday, May 2, at 7661 Brandon Rd, Fairlawn, 8:00-? Come check it out!

Neighborhood Yard Sale – Grandview Drive and Madison Street in Radford, May 23, 2026. 8 AM – Street long yard sale! Toys, kids clothes, accessories, vintage, Christmas, glassware, books, small appliances and more !

Three-Family Yard Sale on the lawn at Trinity United Methodist Church. Friday, May 1 and Saturday, May 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Clothes, rocking chair, infant car seat and a lot more items. Address: 526 5th Street S.E., Pulaski.

Yard and Food Sale: May 7-8-9 at Barren Springs Holiness Church, 818 Gardner Road. Hot dogs, hamburgers, macaroni salad, potato salad and desserts.